OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Stock Up 3.1%

OR Royalties stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. On average, analysts predict that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 111.76%.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 758,815 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,770,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,566,000 after acquiring an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 104,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

