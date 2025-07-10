Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $262.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RSG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.21.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.08. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

