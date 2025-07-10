NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $11,876,250.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total transaction of $7,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.