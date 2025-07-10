Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $44,056 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 369.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.92. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 450,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

