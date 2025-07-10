Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $9,365,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Price Performance
Shares of NVS stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
