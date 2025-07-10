Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.00. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1,557 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Nortech Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

