Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.58.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $552.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

