Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

COF stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.