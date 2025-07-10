Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,223 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

