Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $15,129,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

