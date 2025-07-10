Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Copart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Copart by 53.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

