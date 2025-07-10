Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.72 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

