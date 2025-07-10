Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $505.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.79 and its 200 day moving average is $286.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

