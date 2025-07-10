Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,250 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $93,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,654.45. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MCB opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21,710.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,726.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

