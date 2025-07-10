NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,045,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,255 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 2.99% of NexGen Energy worth $76,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.