Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $60.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

