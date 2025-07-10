Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

