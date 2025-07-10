New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Glj Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.38.

Shares of GEV opened at $534.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $545.63.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

