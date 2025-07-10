New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.82.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $707.91 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.34 and its 200 day moving average is $645.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

