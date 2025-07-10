Needham & Company LLC Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $55.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $72,579,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

