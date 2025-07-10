National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at KeyCorp

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NHI opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

