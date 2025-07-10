M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.65 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

