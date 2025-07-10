M&T Bank Corp Sells 873 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,526.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,370.31. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,541.88.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

