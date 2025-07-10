M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8%

SLB opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

