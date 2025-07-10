Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.59.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $528.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

