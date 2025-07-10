MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Posts Earnings Results

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.24) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MobilityOne had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%.
MobilityOne Price Performance
MBO opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56. MobilityOne has a 12 month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.45.
About MobilityOne
