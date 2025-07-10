Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,562,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 928,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,463.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,364,000 after buying an additional 578,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1%

MAA stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.