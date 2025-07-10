Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after buying an additional 726,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.