Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.2%

MCHP stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,468.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

