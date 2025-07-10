MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 145.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 280,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 131,636 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

