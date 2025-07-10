MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jones Trading raised MFA Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price target on MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $992.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,182,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,030,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 944,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,317,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,325,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in MFA Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,571,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

