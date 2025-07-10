Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 563637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.20 ($1.77).

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 150 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.33. The company has a market cap of £931.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

