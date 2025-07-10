McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $732.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,091,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.95.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

