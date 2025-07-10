McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as high as C$4.36. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 36,535 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Down 4.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

