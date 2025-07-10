MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MasTec by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.