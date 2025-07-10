Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Director Sarah James Sells 2,500 Shares

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INR opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

