MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $288.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.17%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

