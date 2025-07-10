MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1%

GPC opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

