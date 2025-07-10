Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $356.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $658.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
