Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 475 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,003 shares of company stock worth $61,713,656 in the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.68.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $240.17 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day moving average of $249.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

