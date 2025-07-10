Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $732.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.26 and a 200-day moving average of $632.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $105,091,830. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

