Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,332 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
