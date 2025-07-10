Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

