Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $253,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.30, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

