Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMO opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

