KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

