KeyCorp Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $240.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.91.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $216.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.