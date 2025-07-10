Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kering
Kering Trading Up 1.1%
Kering Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.