Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Kering Trading Up 1.1%

Kering Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

