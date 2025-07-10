Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.56 and traded as low as $30.25. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 1.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

