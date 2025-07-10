Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Trading 11.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.64). 10,969,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 1,981,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.47).

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 12.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.44 million, a PE ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.46.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

